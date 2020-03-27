Migrant workers face a harrowing time in lockdown

By | Published: 10:01 pm

Jogulamba Gadwal: Migrant workers who have lost work all-of-a-sudden across the country have been facing unseen hardships in their quest to get back home.

The sight of some migrant families travelling on bikes with their children and their luggage on NH44 is an example of how desperate people have been to get back home after the countrywide lockdown was announced earlier this week.

A group of around 15 people including men, women and their toddlers have taken a long-ride home on their bikes, after they lost their work of tower-fitting in Bangalore with an employer who they allege, had not paid for their work. Along with their families, they all decided to go back to their villages in Maharashtra via AP and Telangana, braving the rising temperatures, police check-posts and a risky bike ride.

They somehow managed to jump the Pullur check-post at AP-Telangana border near Alampur on Friday noon, by not riding their bikes all together and by going one by one. The compassionate policemen, who probably let them go due to women and children on bikes which came one after the other, were certainly not ignorant to let the migrant workers to pass.

After a few kilometres, they all gathered near a shop, where they shared the meal together, which they had cooked and brought with them from another location. They literally carried with them everything they could, to survive any situation which could arise during their more than 1000 km journey to their native villages.

The migrant workers were ready for any eventuality and told that they were prepared to stop and camp anywhere if they were stopped by policemen. Stopping them may not serve any purpose, but could only add to the woes of police personnel, medical and health department and district administrations of at least 20 districts which they would have to pass, to reach their home district.

Even if they manage to reach their native place, it still may not be certain that they would be allowed to enter their villages without being quarantined.

