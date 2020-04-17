Migrant workers feel at home in Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:25 am 12:37 am

Hyderabad: Breakfast at 7.30 am, lunch at noon and dinner from 7 pm. This apart, tea and snacks at 4 pm. All this free of cost. This is the daily schedule at most of the camps providing shelter to migrant workers from different States in the city.

Ever since the lockdown came into effect, a majority of the migrant workers from different sectors are comfortably placed at the camps set up here.

“I have been here since March 24. We are getting food, snacks and all assistance from officials,” says SK Ishaan, a chef, who works at a Chinese noodles centre and hails from Odisha.

Like Ishaan, there are many workers hailing from different States, who are taking shelter at camps and shelter homes in the city. Workers from Bihar, Odisha, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh and Chattisgarh, are in majority at most of the camps.

Apart from the regular shelter homes, GHMC has set up 13 temporary homes to accommodate as many workers as possible. Depending on the size and location, the number of inmates at these homes varies from 20 to 300. At Exhibition Grounds, Nampally, 323 inmates are being provided shelter and food. All the inmates say there are content with the facilities provided and support being extended by the government.

“There are toilets, drinking water, food and shelter. They have also provided us with a new pair of clothes, a stainless steel glass, toothpaste, sanitisers, soaps,” says Mukhtar Ahmed, a native of Uttar Pradesh working with a catering company in the city.

In addition to the 1,200-odd migrant workers who have been provided shelter at these temporary centres, the GHMC is ensuring provision of food and shelter to 3,180 migrants workers at different NGOs.

The GHMC is also providing food packets and rice and money to others staying in their respective homes. In all, over 43,700 migrant workers, who are residing in small groups, have been identified in the 30 municipal circles of the GHMC. Following the State government’s directions to extend rice and cash, the municipal corporation distributed rice and cash to over 39,000 workers till Wednesday.

