Migrant workers from Gadwal stranded in Guntur

By | Published: 9:45 pm 9:38 pm

Jogulamba Gadwal: Around 500 workers from different villages of Jogulamba Gadwal district, who temporarily migrated to Ravipadu village of Peddanandipadu mandal in Guntur district of AP, staged a dharna at Ravipadu gram panchayat on Wednesday, demanding that they be sent back to their native villages in Telangana.

The workers, who had gone to harvest chilli crop in Ravipadu for Yasangi season, were stuck after the lockdown was announced a couple of weeks after they had gone there. Facing scarcity of food and lack of work, the migrant workers sent a representation to Jogulamba Gadwal District Collector Sruthi Ojha via social media, pleading with her to take steps to bring them back home.

The migrant workers hail from Thummalapally village in Ghattu mandal, Seenugapally from Itikyala mandal, Mundladinne village from Rajoli mandal, Repalle village from Gadwal mandal, Vaddepally mandal headquarters, Nagardoddi and Yelkur vilages from Maldakal mandal, KT Doddi and Mallapuram from KT Doddi mandal.

