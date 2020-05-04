Migrant workers from UP march towards Secunderabad Railway Station

By | Published: 8:54 pm 9:26 pm

Hyderabad: Around 2,000 persons working at the project site of a multinational company moved out of the company site and started their journey to their native places in Uttar Pradesh here on Monday.

Attempts by the police to persuade them to stay back failed as the mob turned aggressive and hurled abuses at the police personnel and company officials who tried to stop them. The workers alleged that the management did not give them wages for last one and a half month apart from failing to provide them with basic essential items.

Tense moments were witnessed at the Aramgarh junction when ACP Rajendranagar K Ashok Chakravarthy along with local police officials tried to pacify them. The agitated workers, who are armed with sticks and stones, did not relent and marched ahead into the city. They are planning to reach the Secunderabad railway station and wait for special trains to Uttar Pradesh.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .