Migrant workers in Nirmal taken care of, says Indrakaran Reddy

By | Published: 8:23 pm

Nirmal: Minister for Forests, Environment, Endowments and Housing Allola Indrakaran Reddy said that all facilities were created for migrant labourers belonging to various states and migrated to Hyderabad in search of livelihood. He visited a camp where the workers were housed at a function hall here on Tuesday. He was accmpanied by Collector Md Musharraf Ali.

Indrakaran Reddy stated that the laborers who settled in Hyderabad and were set to their homes on foot and two-wheelers were offered a shelter in the function hall in district centre, considering their pathetic plight, as per instructions of Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao. He added that the workers were provided with food and other essential facilities.

The minister interacted with some of the labourers and advised them to stay in the function in the wake of the novel coronavirus scare in the country, when they expressed to reach their native places. He assured that all support would be extended to them on behalf of the government.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .