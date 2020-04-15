Migrants in GHMC area to get PDS rice

By | Published: 12:24 am

Hyderabad: Animal Husbandry Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav on Tuesday assured that distribution of PDS rice to migrant labourers in GHMC area would be expedited within the next couple of days. He also urged the corporators to extend their support and help the needy during the lockdown period.

In a tele-conference with MLAs, MLCs and corporators of GHMC area here, the Minister reviewed implementation of lockdown, supply of essential commodities and other emergency services offered in the city. The elected representatives took up various issues pertaining to people especially the poor and the needy who were struggling for groceries and vegetables in their respective localities. He emphasised the need for strict implementation of lockdown till April 30 as directed by Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao to prevent spreading of Covid-19 in the State.

The Minister said all 30 circles of GHMC have been divided into 17 zones where officials from Health, Revenue, Police and Municipal departments have been appointed as nodal officers who will monitor implementation of lockdown, supplying of essential commodities and also provide essential services to the locals. Special emphasis is being laid on supplying of power and water besides sanitation in all localities. He stated that all efforts are being made to ensure that people from 126 containment zones do not face any difficulty in leading their lives inside containment zones.

Apart from operating mobile rythu bazaars, the State government is supplying about 4,000 quintals of vegetables from 12 rythu bazaars. “With the support of several individuals and organisations, we have been able to serve food to over two lakh people everyday. The Annapurna canteens alone are serving food to 60,000 people during the day and about 30,000 people during the night. Further essential commodities and other groceries are being supplied to scores of the poor and the needy. The elected representatives are playing crucial role in this regard,” he added.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .