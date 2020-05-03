Migrants: Telangana leads by example again

By | Published: 12:33 am 12:36 am

Hyderabad: The first Shramik Special train that chugged out of Lingampally Railway Station in the early hours of Friday providing transport to migrant workers reached Hatia in Jharkhand without any difficulty on Saturday, thanks to the meticulous planning and execution of the entire operation by a team of senior officers led by Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar. In doing so, the State government successfully averted a Delhi/Bandra-like chaos and again emerged as a role model for the entire country in tackling the migrant worker issue.

Only after the successful execution by the State government did the Centre decide to operate more Shramik Special trains across the country to ferry migrant workers to their native places.

It all started a couple of days ago when migrant workers in Sangareddy district turned restive demanding that they be allowed to travel to their native places notwithstanding the lockdown. The State administration led by Somesh Kumar swung into action and persuaded the workers to wait with a promise that the issue will be taken up with Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao.

As per instructions of the Chief Minister, the Chief Secretary took up the issue with the Centre as well as his counterpart in Jharkhand. Soon after getting the nod from the Centre which agreed to arrange a special train, and the Jharkhand government agreeing to transport the migrant workers to the local quarantine facilities, the team of officials including Somesh Kumar, Principal Secretary for Municipal Administration and Urban Development Arvind Kumar, Panchayat Raj Secretary and nodal officer Sandeep Kumar Sultania, Additional DGP Jitender and other senior officers chalked out an action plan.

Accordingly, the officials made all arrangements and within a span of six hours, the entire plan was executed in a smooth manner. In addition to the migrant workers stranded in Sangareddy, the officials also enquired with major construction companies in the city for migrant workers from Jharkhand who wanted to go home. In a well-coordinated effort in association with the revenue, police, health and also the Railway authorities, all the migrant workers were transported in 60 buses arranged by the Transport department.

To avoid any Delhi or Bandra like chaos, the officials advanced the train timings by 12 hours and scheduled the train departure for 4.50 am. Thus, they succeeded in attracting minimum attention and also avoided huge gathering of anxious workers seeking to go home. Rather than major stations like Secunderabad, the authorities chose a smaller station like Lingampally to avoid attention. Before the workers were allowed to board the buses to arrive at the railway station, health officials carried out medical screening at around midnight. Food and water were arranged for the workers inside the train.

“It was almost surreal. Given the short span of six hours within which the entire operation was carried out, it was nothing short of a thriller movie which was happening on a real-time basis with all the officials coordinating with each other on a minute-to-minute basis till the train left the station,” a senior IAS officer involved in the operation told Telangana Today. The officials ensured that except for those involved in the operation, no other person including the railway station authorities had complete information till the last minute.

Meanwhile, Telangana State Tax Employees Association (TSTEA) lauded the efforts of the team of officials led by the Chief Secretary for ensuring safe return of migrant workers to their native place. In a release, the Association honorary president T Venkateshwarlu said the team meticulously planned and transported the migrant workers without any hurdles. He said that all the unsung heroes including Somesh Kumar should be appreciated as the State had set an example for others which encouraged the Centre to permit operation of more Shramik Special trains to transport migrant workers to their home towns across the country.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .