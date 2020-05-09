Migration governance after corona

By | Published: 9th May 2020 12:32 am

Globalisation and economic reforms have given a big push to rural-urban migration, greatly blurring the distinction between rural and urban areas. Over the past couple of decades, the labour movement from the countryside has evolved into new forms. Migration, for the most part, is no longer an adaptive mechanism or means of mere survival. It has become a livelihood strategy. Today migration is largely driven by the desire or aspiration for a “better life” – for migrants themselves and their offspring.

The 2011 Census counted 450 million internal migrants of different streams in India, of which 54 million are inter-State migrants, 117 million are inter-district migrants and the rest are intra-district migrants; thus one in every third Indian is an internal migrant.

At least 150 districts of India have a long history of outmigration dating back to the pre-Independence period. Over the years, the traditional inter-State migration pattern has undergone a sea change on account of economic reforms coupled with high growth rates and increased integration. Therefore, there has been a shift towards southern States, reflecting opening up of new migration corridors in recent years. For instance, over two million migrants from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar are working in Kerala, thanks to the remittances from the Gulf which enable the employers to pay much higher wages to workers.

Internal migration has almost doubled in the 2000s compared with the 1990s. Four States – Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh – account for 50% of the country’s total inter-State migrants. Human mobility is driven by a constant search for better opportunities and a higher standard of living. Resultantly, ‘distress migration’ is evolving into ‘planned migration’.

Lockdown Firefighting

The total shutdown had a two-way impact: it prevented migrants from returning to their homes; and it stymied them from undertaking or resuming migration from source locations, including the seasonal movement to harvest different crops. The immediate response from the governments of destination States took the form of makeshift camps or shelters and the supply of essentials to the stranded migrants.

There have been reports of deaths of migrant workers — due to exhaustion and dehydration — who chose the extreme option of walking long distances to reach their homes. Major source States such as Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh took more than 30-long lockdown days to react to the crisis and announce their plans to bring back their migrant labourers.

Policy Problem

The humanitarian crisis engendered by the corona lockdown has propelled a couple of critical policy issues into sharp focus: the magnitude of the “invisible” migrant workforce; the migration phenomenon is national in character; the working population is much more mobile than it is officially acknowledged; and the governments – both Central and State – lack an effective policy framework and institutional mechanisms to handle the unprecedented emergency.

It is pertinent here to recall the policy environment relating to migrant workers. There is a plethora of laws that are applicable to migrant labour such as the Unorganized Workers Social Security Act, 2008 and the Inter-State Migrant Workmen Act, 1979. The Chief Labour Commissioner (Central) is expected to monitor the implementation of the 1979 Act. The labour legislations that are applicable to the migrant worker have, however, largely remained on paper. Resultantly, there is no database on migrant workers at the national and States’ level.

Triple Whammy

The vulnerability of mobile workers, inter alia, can be attributed to three principal factors: Migrant workers preponderantly work in the informal sector, which exposes them to unfavourable working conditions and deprivations that are associated with informality; non-enforcement of the existing labour legislations means that the migrants are unable to access their entitlements; and migrant labourers predominantly belong to the disadvantaged and vulnerable social groups, ie, Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and Other Backward Classes. Further, since migrants are treated as “outsiders”, they become easy scapegoats and are subjected to discrimination and even physical attacks in some cities.

Addressing Mobility

The subject of migration does not neatly fit into the division of powers enshrined for India’s federal structure. Since inter-State migration is a national issue requiring multi-departmental collaboration and coordination, the Centre and States need to work in tandem with the former taking the lead.

The policy vacuum that has been brought to the fore by the Covid-19 crisis needs to be addressed by certain immediate interventions. These include: amending and harmonising the existing labour legislations and their effective enforcement; creation of a national database on both inter-State and intra-State migrant workers, leveraging the Aadhaar system and making registration mandatory; nationwide portability of all basic welfare and social security entitlements; establishment of dedicated departments on internal migration at the Centre and States; and framing standard operating procedures for emergencies, including epidemics and natural calamities.

Noteworthy Initiatives

Certain policies of the government of India have started moving in the right direction and the future pro-migrant interventions can be built on them; in this context, two initiatives are noteworthy.

In January, the Central government launched ‘One Nation, One Ration Card’ scheme in 12 States (including Telangana). The scheme – aimed at achieving nationwide portability of ration cards – is scheduled to be rolled out across India by June 1 this year. Under the scheme, the beneficiaries of the Public Distribution System (PDS) using the existing ration cards can claim their quota of subsidised rations in any State of India where they are residing. The 12 States are already implementing intra-State portability under the National Food Security Act, 2013, supported by Aadhaar-based biometric authentication.

Under the PM-Kisan scheme, the Central government has created a database of at least 12 crore small and marginal farmers – with a target to cover 14.50 crore eligible farmers. In collaboration with the State governments, the Centre has been transferring cash to the Aadhaar-seeded bank accounts of the beneficiary farmers. Eligible farmers can self-register, edit their data and check payment status through the PM-Kisan portal.

The most important lesson that can be drawn from the current crisis is that the governments and other stakeholders need to come up with policies and interventions to facilitate orderly, legal, and responsible migration and mobility of citizens while safeguarding their rights and entitlements. The Covid-19 wake-up call should prompt all stakeholders to come up with an effective response and policy mechanism.

(The author is Associate Professor, Division for Social Inclusion, Centre for Economic and Social Studies, Hyderabad)

