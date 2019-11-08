Milad-un-Nabi: Tameer-e-Millat to hold public meet in Hyderabad

By | Published: 1:11 am

Hyderabad: All India Majlis-e-Tameer-e-Millat will be organising the 70th public meeting to mark Milad-un Nabi, the birthday of Prophet Mohammed, at the Numaish Grounds on Sunday. Maulana Kaleem Siddiqui, International Islamic Preacher, Maulana Syed Ashhad Rasheedi, Maulana Mufti Sanaul Huda Qasmi will address the gathering.

During the public meeting, the organisation aims to invoke it’s founding objectives – call upon the youth to join hands for a better and peaceful future where Muslims coexist in dignity with others communities, the organisation stated.

The next day also, a public meeting will be held at Chanchalguda Junior College Grounds and will be addressed by Mohammed Jawed, Member of Parliament, Kishanganj, Dr Mushtaq Ahmed, CEO Shifa Hospital, Bengaluru and others. To mark the occasion, different talks and interactive programmes including debates, elocution and quiz competitions are being organised by the Tameer-e-Millat for students.

