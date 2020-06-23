Mild, asymptomatic cases can avail services of corporate hospitals

By | Published: 12:30 am

Hyderabad: Mild and asymptomatic Covid-19 positive cases, who have been advised home isolation instead of hospital admission, can now avail services of corporate hospitals in Hyderabad.

Almost all major corporate hospitals here have either announced or planning Covid-19 homecare packages meant to provide support to Covid-19 positive patients who have been advised home isolation by their clinicians.

Yashoda Hospitals, Care Hospitals and Continental Hospitals have already announced home care packages on Tuesday. The packages are being offered to Covid-19 positive patients for seven days, 15 days and 17 days period.

These packages come with a special kit comprising of N-95 masks, three-layered surgical masks, gloves, sanitisers, pulse oxymetre to measure Oxygen saturation at home, thermometer, waste disposal bags, gloves etc.

Some of the other services that are available include daily remote monitoring via call from nurse, physicians, live chats, support from dietitian, yoga sessions, mental health support, home delivery of medicine. The hospitals are also offering to collect samples from home for Covid-19 diagnosis.

The cost of the package depends on the number of days the Covid-19 patient remains in home isolation.

Yashoda Hospitals is offering a 15 day home care package for Rs 19,500 per patient while Care Hospitals is offering a 17 day home isolation package for Rs 7,999. The Continental Hospitals, depending on the number of days to be isolation, is offering package from Rs.3, 500 to Rs. 8,000 per patient.

