By | Published: 12:30 pm

Shimla: An earthquake measuring 4 on the Richter scale hit Himachal Pradesh’s Chamba district early on Thursday, the weather bureau here said.

The mild earthquake was felt in Chamba at 12.47 a.m., officials said. No casualties have been reported so far.

Chamba, one of state’s remote districts, is located adjoining Jammu and Kashmir.