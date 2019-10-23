Mild tension as Congress, BJP activists clash in Jammikunta

By | Published: 6:14 pm

Karimnagar: Mild tension prevailed at Jammikunta town when Congress activists tried to prevent Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar from taking out Gandhi Sankalpa yatra on Wednesday.

Sanjay Kumar set out on a padayatra from Illandakunta Sri Rama temple on Tuesday and reached Jammikunta as part of the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi. Troubles begun when the MP tried to garland the statue of Gandhi at Gandhi Chowk area of Jammikunta. Congress activists did not want a BJP leader to garland the statue of Gandhi, and raised slogans against the MP.

The Congress activists rushed towards the rally to prevent the BJP MP from garlanding the statue, and in the process, there was jostling between the two groups. Police, however, swung into action and pacified the clashing mob. With the arrest of the Congress activists, the way was cleared for the yatra.

Sanjay Kumar found fault with the police personnel for not taking measures to provide protection to his rally being held in a democratic way. “Congress and TRS workers colluded and attacked the rally. It is not proper on the part of Congress leaders, who claim to be the original followers of Gandhi, to attack sankalpa yatra which is aimed at taking the Gandhi philosophy to the public,” he said.

Later, the MP continued with his yatra to Ankushapur, Madipalli, Kanagarthi and other villagers.

