Mild tension at RTC worker’s funeral in Karimnagar

By | Published: 11:17 pm

Karimnagar: Mild tension prevailed at Telangana Chowk when RTC workers tried to take the body of their colleague, who died of a cardiac arrest early on Wednesday, to the district headquarters bus stand. Police foiled their attempts and, amidst jostling, shifted the body to Patha Bazar graveyard after arresting RTC JAC, CPI and Congress workers.

The deceased worker’s, Karim Khan, family visited the mosque near Telangana Chowk. Police, who refused to give permission for this at first, took only the family in two DCM vans to the mosque. Trouble began when RTC employees, and CPI and Congress workers, who gathered in large numbers at the spot, tried to shift the body to the bus stand. Alert police personnel took the agitating crowd into custody and shifted the body to the graveyard.

A resident of RTC Colony in Karimnagar town, Karim Khan suffered a cardiac arrest twice after the RTC strike began. It is learnt that he underwent heart surgery four years ago and was suffering from multiple diseases. He was also hospitalised in the last two weeks.

