Mild tension prevailed at Panchyat Raj Sammelan in Nalgonda

Nalgonda: Tension prevailed at Panchyat Raj Sammelan held in Agricultural Market Yard at Nalgonda when TRS MLA from Nalgonda Kancharla Bhupal Reddy and Congress MLA from Munugide Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy engaged themselves in a heated argument on the stage of the meeting.

When Rajagopal Reddy tried to rush towards Bhupal Reddy, other MLAs, who were present on the stage of the meeting, swung into action and prevented him. In support of their leaders, their followers also rushed onto the stage leading to escalation of tension. The police had tough time controlling the two groups and somehow managed to send the workers sway from the stage.

While speaking at the meeting, Rajagopal Reddy said that there was a need for real development of villages, which was lacking in the State. There was no use with the bombastic publicity of the welfare schemes, he remarked. Reacting to it, Bhupal Reddy wondered whether the opposition leaders were blind to see the development taking place in the State in the last six years.

Strongly objecting to a word used by Bhupal Reddy, the Congress MLA asked whether it was a way a MLA was supposed to speak at a public meeting. Other MLAs, present on the stage intervened.

