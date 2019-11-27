Mild tension prevails at Kakatiya University campus in Warangal

By | Published: 11:44 pm

Warangal: Mild tension prevailed at Kakatiya University (KU) campus here on Wednesday as the police caned the students who were protesting in front of the administration building.

Demanding the postponement of semester examinations which are scheduled to begin from November 29, the students staged a protest on the campus. They alleged that the examinations were going to be conducted even before the completion of the required syllabus. In fact, not even the stipulated number of classes were also conducted for first, third and fifth semester students.

Speaking to media persons, ABVP Warangal joint secretary Peddinti Madhukar said it was mandatory to take 90 days of classes before conducting the examinations. “However, since the beginning of the academic year, the admission process went on till September under Degree Online Services Telangana (DOST). Several holidays were declared in view of Dasara and due to the TSRTC strike. As a result of all these disturbances only about 40 to 45 days of classes were conducted for the students of all three semesters,” he added.

“We submitted a representation on the issue to the Registrar 15 days back. Also a week ago, we appealed him to postpone the exams,” he said.

Meanwhile, the protesting students have tried to barge into the chambers of the Registrar as there was no response from him. However, the police blocked the way and a scuffle ensued between the students and the police. When students refused to back off, the police resorted to lathi-charge to disperse the agitating students. Several students received minor injuries during the incident. The police took several students into custody.

