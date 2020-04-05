Mild tremors in Kothagudem

By | Published: 9:37 pm

Kothagudem: Mild tremors were reportedly felt in the villages of Palvoncha and Burgumphad mandals in Kothagudem district on Sunday.

The incident was said to have taken place during afternoon hours for about three seconds. The residents in the villages felt rattling of household goods like cots, tables and falling down of kitchen utensils from the shelves causing panic among the public.

However, there was no official information on the magnitude of the earthquake.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .