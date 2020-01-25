Miles to go for Telangana

By | Published: 12:03 am 12:44 am

Hyderabad: The success of an athlete or a team depends on how well you learn from your mistakes. When the second edition of Khelo India Youth Games concluded last year, Telangana managed just 22 medals, including five gold, finishing at the 14th place.

A year on, nothing much has changed. Telangana finished a rung behind at 15th in this edition with 21 medals. The only improvement came in number of gold medals. The State athletes managed to win seven gold medals, two more than last time. Maharashtra with 256 medals – 78 gold, 77 silver and 101 bronze, and Haryana with 200 – 68 gold, 60 silver, 72 bronze – touching the double hundred mark shows the glaring gap.

Perennial problems like lack of facilities and coordination coupled with shortage of coaches came to haunt the State once again. Like last year, the teams in various disciplines were finalised in the ninth hour. Despite being aware about the Games’ schedule well in advance, there was no communication to either players or the officials about the teams. The fact that changes in teams took place even after the games commenced indicates the lack of preparation.

“Only kho kho and kabaddi teams were announced well in advance. So we conducted camps for these two teams. But when it came to other disciplines, there was no communication. So we could not conduct any training camp that would have fetched us more medals. There was no communication between federations. On the whole, it was a decent show. If we prepare well in advance, we will achieve more medals. The teams need to be announced at least one month before so that they can practice well. We need support from government,” rued G Ravinder, State’s chef de mission.

“However, we are happy that the number of gold medals went up from last year. We could have got more medals. Telangana is the power house for badminton, shooting and tennis in the country. We could have won more medals if all top players in these disciplines had participated. Our gymnast was very good but the judgement went against us. It was biased,” he added.

Meanwhile, Dronacharya athletics coach Nagapuri Ramesh said that the athletes who achieved medals should be encouraged so that others can take inspiration and take up sports. “From the athletics point of view, I am very happy that my students won four gold medals out of seven which is 75 per cent. And if you look at those two athletes (Jeevenji Deepthi and Nandini Agasara) they hail from poor background. That shows that there is immense talent in the State which needs to be unearthed. We need to find talent and groom them.”

Ramesh further added: “At the same time, the facilities should be improved. We struggled before these games for preparation. The GMC Balayogi Athletics Stadium was given to football tournament (Indian Super League) for three months and the practice track outside was given to private functions. We could not practice well while other States had dedicated camps to prepare for this particular tournament.”

“And I feel these kids who won medals also need to be encouraged through incentives or any other means. It will encourage others to take up the sport,” he explained.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.