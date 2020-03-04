Miley Cyrus saddened over Nashville tornadoes

By | Published: 6:01 pm

After severe storms and tornadoes ripped through Nashville and neighbouring counties in the early hours of Tuesday, singer Miley Cyrus expressed sorrow over the disaster that hit her home state.

Cyrus who has her roots set in the Nashville city of Tennessee shared a picture of her family on social media and wrote a heartfelt message.The singer’s started the caption by writing, “Thinking about my home and family in Nashville and how fortunate I am that my place and loved ones have remained safe in these deadly tornadoes.”

“We are #NashvilleStrong and will rebuild together! My heart is broken for my home state. So much loss and damage,” added Cyrus.As many as 22 people have lost their lives in Tennessee following severe storms and tornadoes, the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency confirmed.

According to Mayor John Cooper, 48 buildings collapsed in Nashville, others were damaged and about 150 people have been taken to hospitals because of the storm.