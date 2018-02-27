Militant injured in J&K gunfight dies

By | Published: 10:32 am

Srinagar: A militant injured a day ago in a gunfight in Jammu and Kashmir’s Bandipora district has died, police said.

The brief gunfight had taken place between the security forces and the militants in Hajin area on Monday, before a civilian protest had broken out in the area.

Taking advantage of the protests the other militants had managed to escape.

“A militant injured in the Bon Mohalla village encounter, has died. The identity of the slain militant is being established,” informed police sources said.