Militant killed in J&K gunfight

Published: 10:03 am

Srinagar: A militant was killed on Thursday in an ongoing gunfight between security forces and hiding militants in Jammu and Kashmir‘s Bandipora district.

Security forces had surrounded the Hajin area following specific information about the presence of militants.

As they closed in on the hiding militants, the latter fired at the security forces triggering the encounter, a police officer said.

“One militant has been killed in the encounter so far. The firing exchanges are still going on,” he added.

A Pakistani national belonging to the Lashkar-e-Taiba was killed in the same area during a gun battle two days back.