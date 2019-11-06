Military obstacles course launched in SW Residential Degree College

By | Published: 4:58 pm

Hyderabad: Minister for Social Welfare Koppula Eshwar launched a military obstacle course and a state-of-the-art gymnasium at Social Welfare Residential Degree College for Women at Bhongir on Tuesday. The women cadets of the degree college accorded a ceremonial guard of honour to the visiting minister in a glittering ceremony.

Speaking on the occasion, the minister said, chief minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao is committed to upliftment of marginalized women through quality education and skill upgradation programs under the KG-PG mission. The minister thanked the Chief Minister for launching the first ever Armed Forces Preparatory Degree College for marginalized women in the country. “No state in the country has embarked on such a transformative mission to prepare marginalized women for officer rank positions in the Indian armed forces, paramilitary and other security forces.”

The minister expressed confidence that a significant number of marginalized women from Telangana state would join the armed forces in the officer cadre in the coming years, thanks to the armed forces preparatory degree college for women. The students showcased their military skills and the minister appreciated Dr RS Praveen Kumar and his team for shaping the character and morals of young women.

The minister congratulated secretary Dr RS Praveen Kumar and staff for introducing path-breaking programs aimed at imparting skills to students which are necessary to compete with the best in the country and running specialized institutions like armed forces preparatory degree college for women, social welfare sainik school and social welfare Fine arts school with commitment. All these initiatives are golden lettered moments in the history of the government education sector in India, he further remarked.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr RS Praveen Kumar thanked the Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao and the minister for social welfare Koppula Eshawar for significantly increasing budgetary allocations for welfare residential educational institutions and ensuring that poor students acquire higher education. The secretary further said, it is historic that daughters and sons of daily wage labourers, masons, agricultural labourers, roadside tea sellers and vegetable vendors have been securing admission in large numbers every year in the top notch IITs, NITs, medical colleges, Delhi University, Indian Maritime university, IISER, IIHM, TISS, etc., with the support of the government of Telangana.

