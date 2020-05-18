Milk the potential of milk

By | Published: 18th May 2020 12:05 am 10:06 pm

Telangana is an untapped gold mine for milk and milk products. Given the burgeoning demand from the twin cities of Hyderabad and Secunderabad and their ever-growing suburbs, milk has the potential to change the economics of the State.

While the daily sale of milk is to the tune of 20 lakh litres, the Telangana State Dairy Development Cooperative Federation Limited (TDDCFL) accounts for a meagre 3.5 lakh litres every day. Most of its requirements are met from the adjoining State of Andhra Pradesh. No wonder packed liquid milk under the brands of Amul from Gujarat, Nandini from Karnataka and Aarokya from Tamil Nadu account for approximately 3 lakh litres per day.

Under the guise of the cooperative sector, Visakha from Visakhapatnam, Mother Dairy of the National Dairy Development Board (NDDB), New Delhi, and Sangam from Guntur account for another 0.75 lakh litres per day. Narmul Mother Dairy, a cooperative dairy covering a cluster of erstwhile Nalgonda and Ranga Reddy districts, sells around 0.60 lakh litres a day.

Monuments of Apathy

The other private brands, which to a very large extent procure milk from neighbouring Andhra Pradesh, are Heritage (2.40 lakh litres per day), Jersey (1.50 lakh litres per day), Masqati (0.90 lakh litres per day) and Tirumala (0.90 lakh litres per day). The milk sales of these private brands together work out to 5.70 lakh litres per day. There are other private players too, which include Reliance, Dodla and Mukunda, which chip in to fill the remaining requirements of the State.

It is unfortunate that Telangana with its widespread network of chilling centres fails to meet even 50% of the State’s requirements. Some of the chilling centres, which are a stone’s throw from Hyderabad, have become monuments of apathy. The only noteworthy thing about them is their appreciation in real estate value. Kadthal and Shadnagar once had a peak procurement of 40,000 litres per day. Similarly, Bhongir, Chityal, Choutuppal and Gajwel are now out of sight and out of mind.

Centres like Asifabad, Nirmal and Adilabad have also not been able to procure and no justifiable reason can be found for this inactivity. To recall, Vijaya almost ran second to Amul and in the integrated State of Andhra Pradesh, it gave a close competition to then leader in the milk cooperative sector, Amul.

Consider Collaboration

The authorities in control need to ponder over why despite a good incentive scheme from the government and distribution of milch cattle, we have not been able to come close to even 30% of the State’s need.

In fact, the growth of the city close to the erstwhile mandals and thus making them a part of Greater Hyderabad can be turned to the State’s advantage. Logistically, it makes perfect sense to use Kadthal, Shadnagar, Gajwel and Medchal as mini-dairy units. These can be used as packing and distribution centres for liquid milk, thus decongesting the only distribution centre of the existing Lalapet unit. The vast areas available in the above-mentioned places can be also thought of as UHT (long-shelf life milk) milk units, ice-cream manufacturing units or bulk milk distribution centres.

Given the current state of our milk production and to strengthen the cooperative setup, it would not be out of place to even consider a tie-up with a popular brand from another popular cooperative sector such as Amul. When it makes sense for brands from other States like Gujarat and Karnataka to foray into Telangana and make a mark in the Hyderabad-Secunderabad market, there is definitely a missing link, which is holding back our very own Vijaya brand from moving forward.

Federation as Fulcrum

The government, instead of extending direct benefit to the farmers selling milk for increasing the procurement, will do well to integrate such plans with the Dairy Federation and make it a part of the milk planning, processing and marketing process. The Dairy Federation should be the fulcrum of the milk industry in the State. Plans should be made and implemented at the earliest to take all those small cooperative federations, which are functioning independently within the State, like the Karimnagar Cooperative unit, under the aegis of the Dairy Federation.

To effect a turnaround, the TSDDCFL needs support from the State government. There should also be an intelligent exercise to turn all the lands available at the TSDDCFL’s disposal to its advantage, especially since these lands have appreciated very well over the years.

Imagine a scenario when the TSDDCFL sells 12 lakh litres of milk procured from within the State. Converting these sales into numbers would mean stopping the draining of an additional 8 lakh litres of milk. At the rate of Rs 30 per litre, this would save Rs 2.40 crore per day and annually Rs 875 crore.

A well-integrated plan along with the required impetus from the State government to the waning Vijaya brand is needed now to bring back the days of glory of Vijaya of the 70s and 80s and tap the untapped potential of milk in Telangana.

(The author is retired Deputy General Manager, AP Dairy Development Co-operative Federation Ltd)

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .