Millets are back in the diet reckoning

By | Published: 11:20 pm

Hyderabad: Given the dwindling water resources, the production of rice and wheat is likely to be affected across the nation and to ensure nutritional security, experts are promoting millets consumption as part of staple diet.

Consumption of millets will have multiple benefits, they said. These are healthy and affordable, can be cultivated with limited water, are easy on the environment and farmers can reap huge profits with minimal investment.

Among others, these factors were stressed by experts advocated for millets consumption during a one-day symposium on innovation in ancient grains, to suit modern lifestyle held here on Sunday.

“We are what we eat. With changing times and fast paced lifestyle, many are forced to depend on fast food and junk food but in the process, they are developing lifestyle diseases. Millets are good alternative for healthy life,” said Professor, PJTSAU, College of Home Science, Uma Devi.

There is a huge demand for ready to eat and ready to cook food varieties. “The need of the hour is to reintroduce these ancient grains back into the mainstream by making millets available in multiple choices and taste as well. This will make the modern consumers replace their daily diet needs with millet based food,” said IIMR, Principal Secretary and CEO Nuti Hub, Dayakar Rao.

He also stressed on proper back-up eco system which ensures constant supply to the consumers and assured orders for the farmers to continue millets consumption promotion as a mission.

Catering to the requirements of urban consumers, companies like Health Sutra are offering different millet based products. “Our products range includes flakes, wheat free millet biscuits, idly and upma rawas, health mix, instant ragi buttermilk mix and diet namkeens,” said Health Sutra CEO, Sai Krishna Popuri.