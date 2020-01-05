Million March leaves motorists fuming in Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:15 am 12:17 am

Hyderabad: The anti-CAA Million March organised under the aegis of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh Joint Action Committee, comprising various civic organisations led by the Tehreek-e-Shaban, threw traffic out of gear for nearly six hours on arterial routes in city on Saturday.

The main stretches at Upper Tank Bund, Telugu Talli flyover, Domalguda, Basheerabad and surrounding areas witnessed massive traffic jams, leaving motorists fuming. The woes of motorists were only compounded when protestors started leaving Indira Park after the programme at 5 pm.

Personnel of City Police Commissioner’s Task Force wing had to regulate traffic beneath the flyover at Dr BR Ambedkar’s statue along with the Traffic police.

The traffic police had to stop vehicles coming from Ranigunj towards Basheerbagh to clear the vehicles coming from Ravindra Bharathi.

Barricades were placed at Hotel Marriot to divert traffic coming from Ranigunj towards Lower Tank Bund to ensure smooth passage to vehicles coming from Ravindra Bharathi towards Secunderabad from Upper Tank Bund.

The lanes and bylanes in Domalguda and Ashoknagar also witnessed traffic jams.

“Has the Police Department gone mad by giving permission? Why should we suffer for no fault of us?” an irate motorist said at Tank Bund, adding that the permission could have been given on Sunday as there would be less traffic.

The police gave permission for the organizers to hold a protest at Indira Park from 2 pm to 5 pm with over 1,000 people. But more than 10,000 people attended the programme. With the vehicles on which the protestors came being parked wherever space was available, the Telugu Talli flyover and the roads beneath were jampacked for hours.

Protesters’ swachh gesture

In a unique gesture, several protesters stayed back and cleared the trash that accumulated at Indira Park after the Million March that was organised against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

Soon after completion of the programme, some people started voluntarily picking up empty water bottles and sachets, banners, pamphlets and posters from the main road and put them in plastic bags. On seeing them, more people joined in and helped in clearing trash from the park.

Trash was cleared from the main dais at Indira Park to the traffic junction at Analog IAS academy.

The gesture won appreciation from actor Swara Bhasker and she tweeted, “KUDOS you guys! You make us proud!”

Shake hands, take selfies with police

A large number of protesters thanked the police, who were posted at Indira Park for bandobust duty for the Million March protest programme on Saturday.

Separate groups came to the police personnel standing at the traffic junction near Indira Park and thanked them for allowing them to take part in the programme. Another group shook hands with the police and took selfies with them.

One more group gave rose flowers to the police thanking them for patiently standing at Indira Park to ensure the smooth conduct of the programme. Senior police officials, who supervised the situation, were present at Indira Park till every protester left the premises. From Indira Park, the police were shifted to the traffic junctions at Himayathnagar, Basheerbagh and Telugu Talli statue to ensure smooth flow of traffic.

Case to be booked against organisers of Million March

The City Police will book a case against the organisers of the Million March for violating the conditions laid down before they were granted permission for the event at Indira Park here on Saturday.

The cases will be booked against the organisers under the limits of the police stations concerned.

The police had informed the organisers that there should not be more than 1,000 people at the programme. But there were more than 10,000 people, who assembled at Indira Park to take part in the protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

In response to an application submitted by the organiser Mustaq Mallik of Tehreek- e-Shaban, the police gave permission to hold the protest from 2 pm to 5 pm. Mallik had also given an undertaking to this effect.

Speakers criticise Modi, Owaisi

Speakers at the anti-CAA Million March organised at Indira Park here on Saturday were critical of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and MIM Supremo Asaduddin Owaisi.

Both Modi and Shah came under a scathing attack by speakers. The speakers said they would continue their fight against the CAA and NRC till the Centre withdrew both.

They also criticised Owaisi for failing to work in the interest of Muslims. “What is he (Owaisi) doing when the entire community is fighting against the CAA and NRC?”

Requesting the people to maintain order while taking part in the programme, the speakers thanked them for attending in large numbers.

