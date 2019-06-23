Million March was a grand success

By | Published: 12:40 am 2:03 pm

In continuation of last week article..

March 10, 2011 — The Million March

It was organised on Tank Bund. The ‘Million March’ programme, fashioned after the Egyptian protests, had become a prestige issue for the agitators.

In spite of street restrictions, a large number of people participated, more than expected.

Police arrested all the JAC leaders, including JAC convenor M Kondadaram and TRS leader Nayani Narasimha Reddy.

Safety arrangements were made until 1 pm. Not a single person was allowed on Tank Bund. Yet, agitators from all directions reached Tank Bund in clusters breaking police barricades.

By 3 pm, thousands of people reached Tank Bund and the agitators demanded the release of the arrested leaders.

As there was no response from the police, the outraged masses demolished the statues of Siddhendra Yogi, Sir Arthur Cotton, Mutnoor Krishna Rao, Kandukoori Veereshalingam, Annmacharya, Erra Pragada, Ballari Raghava, Sri Krishna Devarayalu, Brahma Naidu, Gurajada Appa Rao, Raghupathi Venkataratnam Naidu, and Tripuraneni Rama Swamy Chowdhari. They threw some statues in Hussain Sagar. They also threw camera from media persons who were covering the protest. Fifteen media representatives were injured.

At 5 pm, police released Kodandaram. When he reached Tank Bund, in a procession he was taken to the statue of Pothana, where TRS Chief K Chandrashekhar Rao was present. Police fired tear gas shells and lathi charged the agitators. The enraged mobs turned violent.

Police restrained students of Osmania University and blocked them from attending the Million March. Yet, a few students reached Tank Bund.

A murder case was filed against KCR. Murder and many cases under different sections were also filed against Kondadaram, KT Rama Rao and Harish Rao.

In spite of restrictions, lathi charge and firing, Telangana people made the Million March a grand success.

June 19, 2011 – Vantaa — Vaarpu (Cooking on roads) organised in all districts of Telangana.

September 13, 2011 – 42-day Sakala Janula Samme commenced.

On September 12, a large scale public meeting in the name ‘Jana Garjana’ was held at SRR College, Karimnagar to involve people in the indefinite strike from September 13.

With the sole aim of achieving Telangana State, entire people of Telangana prepared themselves for the struggle, following the call of TJAC. The allied parties in JAC namely TRS, BJP, CPI (ML) and New Democracy came forward to organize Sakala Janula Samme.

Details of the strike:

It started at 12 am on September 13, 2011. The then CM Kiran Kumar Reddy issued orders to all departments to treat the employees who participate in the strike strictly by implementing GO. No. 177, which can deduct salaries of the employees who abstain from duty.

Revenue Employees Association President, N. Shiva Shankar announced that Telangana Revenue Employees Services Association would join the strike, following the call of JAC.

Four lakh employees participated in the protest, as all the government and private employee unions joined the strike. Students, poets and artists also joined the strike. Holidays were declared in colleges and schools.

65,000 Singareni workers and six lakh beedi workers participated in the strike. Production of coal halted in 50 coalmines. KCR filled confidence amongst the workers who were foregoing their salaries, saying that they will be paid their salaries with interest in future.

Half the power production was stopped in the largest thermal power grid, Ramagundam NTPC that depends on Singareni Coal. Usually, in thermal power grids, enough coal is stored for 20 to 25 days. As the regulations were not followed, the power supply stopped within 24 hours of the strike.

The strike was brought to the notice of the CM by some leaders and asked him to take up alternative measures to lessen the effect of the strike. As a result of this, contract and servicing staff were warned of action including removal from the services for taking part in the strike. The agencies were threatened with licence cancellation.

About 450 theatres in 10 district of Telangana stopped screening of movies.

An advocate belonging to Visakhapatnam filed a suit in High Court seeking orders for the recall of Sakala Janula Samme, as it was causing trouble to the people and loss to the exchequer, making KCR, Kodandaram and Swamy Goud as respondents.

The strike call given by Telangana Action Committee of Teachers (TJACT) was successful with participation of eight Teachers Unions. A. Anantha Ramulu was the Chairman of TJACT. Classwork was stopped in schools and colleges from September 16, 2011. About 14,500 government teachers, 1,000 aided teachers, 1,500 social welfare and tribal welfare residential school teachers also participated in the strike.

To be continued next week…