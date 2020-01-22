MIM candidate’s husband, Congress candidate clash at polling booth in Gadwal

By | Published: 7:07 pm

Jogulamba Gadwal: Tension like atmosphere prevailed in Gadwal town as Congress candidate and husband of MIM candidate clashed at the polling station of 15th ward of the municipality on the polling day in the district on Wednesday.

The incident took place at Ganjipet polling station in ward number 15 of Gadwal town during the first few hours of polling, when Congress candidate and former vice-chairman of Gadwal municipality Shankar and MIM candidate B Priyanka’s husband Sudarshan got into a fight, jostling each other.

Police personnel stationed at the polling booth had to use force to control the situation. Both of them were taken into custody and taken away.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .