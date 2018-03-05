MIM member, 2 others held for trying to kill ex-corporator

By | Published: 11:09 pm

Hyderabad: The Punjagutta police arrested a three-member gang, including an MIM party member, on charges of attacking and attempting to murder an ex-corporator on Monday.

The arrested persons were identified as Mohammed Moinuddin alias Haleem, Shaik Jubair and Mohammed Kareemuddin, a member of MIM party.

According to the police, the suspects and the victim, Shareef — ex-corporator of MS Maktha from Congress — were political rivals. Waiting for a chance to eliminate Shareef, last week the gang, armed with sharp weapons, attacked him at Punjagutta. But, he escaped with minor injuries.

Based on a complaint, the police booked an attempt to murder case and arrested the three. They were produced in court, which remanded them to judicial custody. Efforts are on to nab others, police said.