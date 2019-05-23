MIM will go national: Asaduddin Owaisi

By | Published: 1:41 am

Hyderabad: The All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen party would go national to preserve the composite culture of India and prevent the BJP-led majoritarianism from taking over the polity of the country, the party president Asaduddin Owaisi declared on Thursday.

Speaking to reporters after his fourth consecutive win from the Hyderabad Lok Sabha constituency at his party headquarters, Owaisi said while he would have preferred a different outcome in the Lok Sabha elections, he respects the verdict of the people of the country.

He said the BJP was successful in creating a narrative of nationalism, fear of the Muslim minorities and fear about the security of the country. Owaisi also warned that the BJP posed a serious threat to the participatory democracy promised by the founding fathers of the country by leading India towards a majoritarian system.

Answering a question on the AIMIM contesting elections in Bihar and Maharashtra, he said: “We will now go full ahead. The other side is blatant about majoritarian democracy. We will ensure minimum Muslim political participation. If the diversity of the country and marginalised communities are being ignored, it is not good for the country.”

In response to another question, Owaisi said he never spoke about EVMs being rigged. “It is not the EVMs that were rigged. It is the Hindu mind that was rigged by the BJP,” he said. “I fear further alienation of the Muslim community after this BJP victory as it contested the poll in an atmosphere of hatred it created. The limit is that a terror accused is now an MP,” he added.

TRS stopped BJP march

AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi on Thursday said the TRS was one of the regional parties that stopped the march of the BJP in the Lok Sabha elections.

“Wherever the regional parties are strong, the BJP did not succeed as it did in States without such parties. The BJP’s success is a result of vote bank politics,” he said.

Speaking with reporters, Owaisi contended that “the third front did not get clean bowled” as demonstrated in States with strong regional parties. “In Telangana, the TRS won nine seats stopping the BJP,” he said.

Answering a question on what his comments would be on how TRS fared in the Lok Sabha elections, Owaisi said this is something he will discuss with TRS leaders directly and not through the media.

Owaisi also congratulated YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for the tremendous victory of the YSRCP in Andhra Pradesh and wished him success as the Chief Minister.

