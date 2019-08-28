Mim’Art International Festival-2019 kicks off

By | Published: 5:39 pm

Alliance Francaise Hyderabad is conducting Mime workshops and performances by renowned artists from across the country and also from France, at Ravindra Bharathi from August 29 to 31.

To be inaugurated by Minister for Tourism and Culture, Srinivas Goud, Mim’Art International Festival-2019 on day one will have a group show by Suresh from Kerala, apart from presentations by Kangli Mime Theatre from Manipur, Subendu Mukhopadhya from West Bengal, Pranab Jyoti of Assam and Arun Saxena from Madhya Pradesh.

August 30 will see presentations by Sabyasachi Dutta from West Bengal, Mime Hasan from Bangladesh and Sravanth Ramani from Chennai. Umbrella of NiruGonsai by Niranjan Goswami (West Bengal) is also scheduled for the second day.

Scheduled for the final day on August 31 is presentation by city-based Arusam Madhusudhan of Indian Mime Academy and Elena Serra of Mime De Rien, Paris.The shows are open to all and the entry is free, Alliance Francaise Hyderabad informed.

