MIM’s hand in BJP’s win in at least two seats in Jharkhand, says Shabbir Ali

By | Published: 5:50 pm

Hyderabad: The Congress here on Tuesday said that the All India Majlis e Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) contested the Jharkhand elections not to win but to divide the secular votes so that it could help BJP candidates. Former minister Mohammed Ali Shabbir, said that the MIM’s presence helped BJP win two seats where its vote share was higher than the winning margin.

“The results have exposed AIMIM’s proximity with the BJP. As a political party, MIM is free to contest from anywhere in the country. But it must stop acting like a ‘Vote Katwa’ (Divider of votes) to help the BJP,” he said in a statement.

He argued that MIM contested in 16 seats and could secure only 173,980 votes which is just 1.2% of total polled votes in the States. Citing instances, he said in Mandu Assembly constituency, MIM’s presence helped BJP candidate Jai Prakash Bhai Patel win the election by just 2,068 votes against as the MIM candidate who has secured 13,972 votes. Similarly, in Bishrampur seat, MIM secured just 6.14% votes and directly helped BJP win the seat by a margin of 4.52% in a multi-cornered contest.

The Congress leader said MIM’s presence helped the BJP in polarizing the elections in remaining 14 seats. He said BJP has won on 6 out of 16 seats where MIM fielded its candidates. “We are thankful to voters of Jharkhand who not only defeated the communal BJP, but also rejected its secret ally MIM in 10 other seats,” he said.

Shabbir Ali said that the Congress-JMM-RJD alliance could have won more number of seats if MIM did not polarize the elections. He reminded that the MIM had implemented a similar game plan in Maharashtra where it directly helped BJP-Shiv Sena win 19 seats. Fortunately, he said Shiv Sena has severed its ties with communal BJP and formed a secular government in alliance with Congress and NCP.

