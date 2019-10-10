Mind over matter: cures to detox your soul

By | Dr Venugopal Gouri | Published: 8:23 pm

Like any illness, depression is also a state of mind, which, probably, everyone goes through at some point of his life for a certain amount of time. Realising the importance of this part of health, the World Health Organization has promptly called October 10 as the World Mental Health Day.

Unfortunately, either due to circumstances which cannot be changed or in situations wherein there is no considerable importance given to the condition of depression, people seem to sulk and sink in the same state of mind — unattended to only worsening the situation. It is also a fact that if that phase of depression in one’s life coincides with a physical illness, things could be worse.

Various surveys conducted have revealed that about 20-25 percent of people do suffer from depression in varying intensities and about 10 percent of people are overburdened with a chronic illness like heart disease, diabetes, arthritis like conditions involving pain, neurological conditions and debilitating conditions like cancer.

As such, dealing with a chronic illness causes a lot of distress and if one is already under mental depression, there is additional suffering. Depression pushes the positive frame of mind into submissiveness.

One cannot appreciate the betterment in the chronic illness and one seems to dwell in the same emotions. One does not respond as well to medicines when compared to individuals with a positive frame of mind. Needless to say, such people do not adhere to proper advice, and are reluctant to take medication, make efforts to change lifestyles or indulge in the peremptory exercise.

The symptoms of depression include a lack of enjoyment in routine enjoyable activities, persistent bad moods, weeping, waking up in a sad mood. If one continues to be guilty about the past events and pessimistic of future days, and if one lacks motivation in his duties while being anxious about day-to-day activities and passing thoughts of suicide.

Financial stress is one of the causes in a good percentage of individuals suffering from depression. It could also occur in self-sufficient people whose wants exceed the needs. In poorer sections of the society, the living conditions and insufficient nutrition can cause physical and mental illness. Certain drugs are known to cause depression too, while conditions like hypothyroidism have depression as one of the chief complaints.

And if one is suffering from a disease like epilepsy — which is a sort of a social stigma — it could make depression worse.Homoeopathic medicine has good remedies which help in treatment of anxiety and depression.

If it is the anxiety about routine affairs and to improve motivation in an individual, Argentum nitricum, Gelsemium are found to help. If the guilt of the past and the events bear upon the present day moods of the person, Natrum mur heals. If the suppressed emotions pull one down, Staphysagria is known to invigorate those.

