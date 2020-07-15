Mindboggling shows, on a different level

By | Published: 5:27 pm

Originally, the German Sci-fi series ‘Dark’ premiered in 2017, the forced lockdown made it even more popular with people looking for an escape. And what an escape it offered, a puzzle box intricately made up of countless wormholes, parallel worlds and paradoxes, ‘Dark’ kept fans hooked till its season 3 finale which concluded recently.

For the uninitiated, the ‘Dark’ is a series that initially begins with the search for missing children but later develops into a complicated web of themes that touch upon free will, generational trauma, and infinite timelines. This is all we can tell you without giving away spoilers. Now for those of you who have finished the series and are feeling the void of emptiness seeping in, check out similar shows streaming online that are equally fascinating as ‘Dark’.

Better than us

In a time where robots have already taken over part of the world’s workplaces, Better than us presents us with a scenario where robots have integrated into a near perfect society. It’s the year 2029, where everyone is moving about on Segways and robots are so cool that they appear almost human.

The almost human part is what the show focuses on. The robots are programmed to follow the First Law which basically tells them they can’t outright murder humans. The glitch arrives in the form of one robot who befriends a family. If you have ever wondered what life will be like in future, you get to see that here with the show’s cutting-edge production design.

Sense8

This gem from Wachowski siblings really pushed the envelope — with its themes and the diverse cast. Sci-fi doesn’t get more thrilling and mindboggling than this. The story revolves around eight people born on August 8 in different parts of the world, but seemingly connected to each other. It follows their tumultuous path of coming to terms with the realities and consequences of their newfound ability to connect, as well as the developments and events occurring in their own life.

The eight people aren’t normal, in fact they have senses that allow them to communicate with each other (through ‘visiting’ each other’s reality, or ‘sharing’ an experience), inhabit each other’s bodies and interchangeably utilise their skills as if their brains are part of a network. The show recently returned for a special 2-hour finale on Netflix.

Doctor who

One of the longest running TV shows ever, no list of time travel shows is complete without mentioning ‘Doctor Who’ which started in 1963. There are many plots full of historical elements, intergalactic aliens and shifting timelines. Featuring the Doctor and her human companions who take on countless adventures which almost always leads them into danger, begin with the newer seasons and work your way up.

