Mindhunter 2 releasing shortly

Netflix’s critically-acclaimed and popular series Mindhunter will be returning with its second season on August 16. Executive producer and series director David Fincher revealed the premiere date of the series in a podcast with Elvis Mitchell.

“Yes, there is now (a date). I’m not sure, I guess I’m allowed to say it, but, yeah, it’s gonna be the 16th (August),” Fincher said.

Executive producer Charlize Theron, too, had earlier teased that the second season will come out in August.

Jonathan Groff, Anna Torv, and Holt McCallany are returning for the second season.