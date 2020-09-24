Mindspace Business Parks REIT pledges commitment to EV100 initiative

Aims to transition to 100 per cent electric mobility by expanding electric vehicle charging infrastructure for clients across all its business parks by 2030

By | Business Bureau | Published: 6:00 pm

Hyderabad: Mindspace Business Parks REIT, which has Grade A office portfolio, has pledged to transition to 100 per cent electric mobility by expanding electric vehicle charging infrastructure for clients across all its business parks by 2030, to help accelerate a global shift to clean transport.

Mindspace Business Parks REIT becomes the first real estate entity from India to join the Climate Group’s global EV100 initiative, which brings together nearly 90 international companies committed to making electric transport the new normal by the end of this decade. The announcement is made during Climate Week NYC 2020.

With an office portfolio that covers five integrated business parks and five quality independent offices, Mindspace Business Parks REIT has over 2 lakh employees coming in to work each day at its business parks.

Mindspace Business Parks REIT has already begun driving EV uptake amongst its clients by installing over 1,000 charging points across its business parks, which can be accessed without any charge. Additionally, the company owned EV vehicles are used to ferry employees in and around the business parks. The whole fleet will be switched to electric by 2030.

Vinod Rohira, CEO, Mindspace Business Parks REIT, said, “Our endeavour under the Climate Group’s EV100 initiative is to fortify our commitment to sustainability, with the best blend of innovation and technology. By setting up the electrical charging stations at our business parks, we offer solutions that are good on the environment, customers, stakeholders, and future generations.”

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .