Miner killed in roof collapse in Mancherial

By | Published: 8:56 pm

Mancherial: A 52-year-old man, who was at work in RK 5B underground mine belonging to Srirampur Area, died and another sustained injuries after roof of the mine collapsed on Monday night.

Sources said the deceased was Ramulu, a trammer of the mine and a native of Abrahamnagar in Ramakrishnapur town. The condition of the injured is said to be stable.

Some co-workers alerted mine officials about the accident, who, in turn, shifted the deceased and the injured to a Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) Area Hospital in Ramakrishnapur.

Meanwhile, a large number of coal miners and members of various trade unions rushed to the hospital and demanded that the SCCL take preventive measures for ensuring the safety of workers. They wanted compensation and government job to the kin of the victim. SCCL ordered an inquiry into the incident.