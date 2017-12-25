Mines safety week celebrated in Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:33 am

Hyderabad: Mines safety week celebrations were held here on Sunday to create awareness among the workers in the mining industry.

Employees, officials and others associated with the mining industry participated in good number in the annual fete which was hosted by Penna Cements this year. SK Dutta, Deputy Director General of Mines Safety, Central Zone, Hyderabad was the chief guest.

Speaking on the occasion, he listed the various safety measures initiated in various mines. He underscored the need for conducting regular camps and programmes on safety measures in mines. D Lakshmi Kantham of Penna Cement Industries presided over the programme.