Mini-break at Novotel Hyderabad Airport

If mid-week blues are haunting you, take a quick break in the city itself. Head to Novotel Hyderabad Airport which is introducing Area 44, an outdoor experience for the guests wishing to spend some time in the lap of nature.

It is a unique camping experience where one can experience the delights of mother nature in the comforts of a hotel. It’s perfect for planning an escape from the city for a mini break under the skies.

These getaways don’t include long-haul flights to exotic locations or a long tiring drive to a remote location and one can enjoy the experience being in the vicinity of the city. Novotel Hyderabad Airport (NHA) with its beautiful location and resort like ambience is the finest ‘Weekend Staycation’ option for people who are looking to escape from the maddening city life. Guests can celebrate private parties at this outdoor venue and experience a great atmosphere along with scrumptious food, bonfire, soothing music, tent stay and have loads of fun. Wrap it up with a nature trail in the morning.

Speaking on the occasion, Rubin Cherian, general manager, Novotel Hyderabad Airport said, “At Area 44, guests can enjoy the atmosphere with the friends and family under the stars with amazing food and music. ”

