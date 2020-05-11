Mini LPG cylinder explodes in Musheerabad; no casualties

By | Published: 10:16 am

Hyderabad: A mini gas cylinder exploded in a house in Zamistanpur of Musheerabad in the city on Monday. No casualties were reported in the incident.

According to the police, the man identified as Swamy lighted the stove fitted on top of the cylinder after which it exploded with a huge sound.

The occupants of the house rushed out of the premises while panicked neighbors informed the police about it.

The police reached the spot and examined the scene of the incident. The Clues team also visited the spot.

