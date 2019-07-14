Mini Shilparamam at Uppal came alive with some good performances

By | Published: 7:31 pm

As part of the weekend cultural programmes held by Shiparamam, Sinjini School of Arts has presented a dance performance at the Mini Shiparamam amphitheatre in Uppal. Guru Sindhuja and her disciples presented items like Slokam, Vinayaka Kautam, Sankara Srigiri, Ramayana Shabdam, Tarangam, Koluvaithiva Rangasai, Muddugare Yashoda, and Thillana.

The dancers — including Sindhuja, Siri Chandana, Ananya, Srinidhi, Siddhi, Devarshini, and others impressed the audience with their beautiful expressions and captivating postures.

The weekend visitors who thronged the venue had a great time not just watching the enthralling performance but also checking out Pochampally readmade dresses, leather handbags, brass items, Banjara needlework bags, etc. The handloom weavers and potters, who showcased their skill to the public besides teaching them a few techniques, were an added attraction.