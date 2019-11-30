Mini skincare essentials for those on the move

By | Published: 3:20 pm

If you’re a frequent traveller or someone who is used to snoozing till the nth minute, then beauty routines often take a beating. Constant business meetings around the globe, and living out of your suitcases makes it hard to stick to a skincare and grooming routine.

Dehydrating atmosphere of flights means its even more important to at least have a good moisturiser in hand and Kiehls now offers travel-sized versions of their most popular products.

From face oils and toners to creams and serums, the brand has rounded up the best skincare products for travellers, and really anyone who would like to keep their face looking fresh while they are on the go.

Some of the mini versions of your favourite are listed below:

Facial cleanser: Kiehl’s Ultra Facial Cleanser is a specially formulated foaming cleanser that helps remove dirt and debris without over-drying or stripping the skin. Formulated with Squalane, Apricot Kernel Oil, Vitamin E and Avocado Oil, their gentle face wash is suitable for all skin types. As an alternative, one can also opt for the cucumber cleanser.

Herbal toner: With unique ingredients like calendula flower petals and great burdock root extract, this is a gentle cleansing and soothing alcohol-free facial toner. The Herbal Micellar Water, infused with thyme essential oil and lemon balm, is also highly efficacious and benefits the skin with 24-hour hydration.

Midnight recovery concentrate: A rich and luxurious facial oil designed to be worn at night. Its goals are to enhance your skin’s natural nightly recovery process, restore skin tone and radiance by morning.

Cleansing masque: Invigorate and brighten fatigued; dull skin with the Turmeric and Cranberry Seed Masque or reduce signs of distress with the Calendula and Aloe Soothing Hydration Masque.