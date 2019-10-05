Minimally invasive surgery for hernia at KIMS

By | Published: 8:00 pm

Hyderabad: Gastroenterologists at Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS), Kondapur are offering a unique procedure to treat large hernia among patients. A minimally invasive surgery dubbed as Laparoscopic-E-Tep Hernia repair is a relatively new procedure that holds a lot of promise to help obese patients who are struggling with large hernia, the hospital said in a press release.

A team of surgeons led by senior Surgical Gastroenterologist, Dr. DV Ramakrishna at KIMS Hospitals have performed as many as 26 such complicated hernia surgeries using the new technique since this January.

According to Dr Ramakrishna, earlier obese patients with large hernia used to undergo an open procedure with the associated problems of poor wound healing and infections. Such patients are most likely to gain from the minimally invasive techniques.

“The new procedure has several advantages including lesser pain and the patient can get back to normal activity quickly. Also, blood loss is almost negligible and eliminates the risk of infections making it an ideal procedure for obese patients. Diabetic patients can also undergo this procedure without a second thought,” he said.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter