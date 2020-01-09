Minimally invasive valve transplant saves daily wager

By | Published: 11:45 pm

Hyderabad: Heart surgeons at Medicover Hospitals in Hitec City, Madhapur, saved the life of a daily wager who was wheeled into the emergency with severe breathing difficulty.

Diagnostic tests on 49-year-old Bullodu revealed that his heart valves were narrowing, and he needed immediate surgery. Apart from the heart ailment, Bullodu also had uncontrolled diabetes and hyperthyroidism.

The surgeons chose to take up a minimally invasive surgery to replace the heart valves. “He underwent a valve replacement with only a 3-4 inch incision. Traditionally, in such a case, the surgery is done by cutting the breastbone (8-10 inches) causing instability of the bone in future,” Dr Pramod Reddy, the chief cardiothoracic surgeon who led the surgery, said. The anaesthesia team for the heart procedure was led by Dr Sai Nagendra and Dr Vineela.

The surgeons said minimally invasive surgeries gave greater hope to patients who otherwise have to undergo an open-heart surgery – a riskier option. Apart from being cost-effective, minimally invasive surgeries help in faster recovery, have fewer complications, reduced hospital stay and better long-term outcome.

