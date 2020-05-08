Minister Ajay Kumar distributes groceries to auto drivers in Khammam

By | Published: 8:14 pm

Khammam: Transport Minister P Ajay Kumar distributed essential commodities to nearly 1,000 autorickshaw drivers and workers in Khammam on Friday.

At a programme held at SR&BGNR College grounds in the district, the Minister along with district Collector RV Karnan distributed essential commodities kits and vegetables to them. He said auto divers were one of the worst hit sections affected by the lockdown.

Because of the foresightedness of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, the COVID-19 pandemic was put under control in the State. The public should strictly follow lockdown rules, wear face masks and not move in groups, the Minister said.

Ajay Kumar, along with officials, inspected shops at Kasba Bazaar and Kaman Bazaar in Khammam city to check whether social distancing was maintained by customers. He distributed sanitisers and masks supplied by Puvvada Foundation to the denizens.

Later on the day, Ajay Kumar visited paddy procurement centres and plant nurseries in different villages in Wyra Assembly constituency. The Minister directed the in-charges of the centres to take measures for immediate transport of grains to warehouses from the procurement centres.

DCC Bank Chairman K Nagabhushanam, MLA L Ramulu Naik, Markfed Vice-chairman B Rajashekar, Additional Collector N Madhusudhan and others were present.

