Minister Ajay Kumar distributes Shadi Mubarak cheques at door-steps

By | Published: 9:33 pm

Khammam: Transport Minister P Ajay Kumar, riding a motorcycle, visited various municipal divisions in Khammam and distributed Shadi Mubarak cheques to the beneficiary families on Monday

Accompanied by Mayor G Papalal, the Minister visited the residences of beneficiaries located in 14 municipal divisions during morning hours. He handed over the cheques along with fruits and a saree much to the pleasure of the beneficiary families.

In all, he distributed Rs 82.60 lakh worth cheques to 83 beneficiaries. It may be noted that Ajay Kumar started the practice of distributing Shaadi Mubarak and Kalyana Lakshmi cheques to beneficiaries at their doorsteps. He has been continuing with the practice even after becoming a Minister.

The families of the beneficiaries have given warm welcome to the Minister and offered sweets to him expressing their happiness. The Minister distributed Shaadi Mubarak cheques to beneficiaries in 19 municipal divisions later in the evening.

Speaking on the occasion, Ajay Kumar stated that Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao introduced Shaadi Mubarak and Kalyana Lakshmi schemes to help girls of poor families get married.

The schemes being implemented uninterruptedly by the State government shows its commitment towards the welfare of poorer sections. Because of Shaadi Mubarak and Kalyana Lakshmi schemes thousands of families were relieved from financial burden in arranging marriages of women, he said.

Deputy Mayor Bathula Murali Prasad, District Central Library Chairman MA Qamar, Tahsildar T Srinivas Rao, Municipal Corporation DE Ranga Rao and others were present.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter