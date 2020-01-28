Minister Ajay Kumar shares personal incident on road safety

By | Published: 12:55 am

Hyderabad: Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar on Monday advised motorists not to be negligent while driving. Participating as the chief guest at the 31st Road Safety Week here, the Minister said motorists should not forget that their families would be affected to a large extent because of their carelessness while driving.

Recalling a road accident in which he escaped with serious injuries along with his friend, Kumar said his family was affected due to the accident that took place in the city near a curve 25 years ago.

“The car in which I was travelling with my friend rammed a road median near the curve. We escaped with serious injuries as I and my friend failed to wear seat belts. I was unconscious for several days and my two eyes were also damaged,” he said.

“After undergoing several surgeries, I can see now,” he said, underscoring the need for organising road safety awareness programmes regularly. He said that earlier, there was a dearth of road infrastructure and awareness programmes. The situation had however changed now.

Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar said 44 black spots were identified across the State to take up corrective measures to prevent accidents and added that over-speeding and drunken driving were the main factors behind road accidents.

Transport Department (Principal Secretary) Sunil Sharma said 22,000 accidents were taking place in the State every year and if more awareness programmes were organised highlighting the safety norms at the field level, these accidents could be prevented.

Director-General of Police (Road Safety) T Krishna Prasad 85 per cent of road accidents were occurring due to human error and more people were losing their lives in accidents in the country compared to natural calamities. The victims in the accidents were in the age group of 15 and 45 years, he added.

Additional Director-General of Police (Road Safety) Sandeep Shandilya and others were present.

