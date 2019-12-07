Minister Ajay Kumar takes up Green India Challenge

By | Published: 8:43 pm

Khammam: Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar took up Green India Challenge started by Rajya Sabha member J Santosh Kumar and planted saplings here on Saturday.

The Minister planted the saplings on the premises of Annam Seva Foundation at Khanapur in the city marking the Rajya Sabha member’s birthday. Speaking on the occasion the Minister stated that though he was not given the challenge by the MP he took inspiration from him to plant the saplings.

Ajay Kumar called upon the public to plant three saplings and take care of them for three continuous years which helps in spreading green cover and protect the environment. He appreciated the Santhosh Kumar for launching the Green India Challenge.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter