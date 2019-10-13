Minister appreciates work done by CDS in Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:20 am

Hyderabad: Minister for Roads and Buildings, Legislative Affairs and Housing, Vemula Prashanth Reddy visited the new building of the Centre for Dalit Studies (CDS) at Borabanda here on Friday.

According to CDS chairman Mallepalli Laxmaiah, the Minister went around the entire premises and was particularly impressed with the 27-feet 6-inch statue of Dr BR Ambedkar at the centre.

The Minister also appreciated the work done by CDS and said that once the new building was completed, CDS would help students with coaching and training in different skills and assist unemployed youth.

Laxmaiah thanked Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao for helping in the construction of the CDS and said the date of inauguration would be announced very soon after taking the approval from the Chief Minister.

Prof. Vooshamalla Krishna, Vice Chairman, CDS, Dr YB Satyanarayana, Director, CDS, and others were also present.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter