Minister assures justice to family of Warangal rape victim

By | Published: 12:47 am

Warangal Urban: Minister for Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Errabelli Dayakar Rao and local MLA Dasyam Vinay Bhaskar called on the relatives of a minor girl who allegedly committed suicide after being gang raped at Sammaiah Nagar in the city on Monday.

They interacted with the grandmother of the deceased, Laxmi, and enquired about the incident that forced the girl to take the extreme step. The Minister said Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao had also enquired about the incident. The government will extend all help to the girl’s grandmother, he said.

“We will see that the accused get the maximum punishment like in the rape and murder case of nine-month-old girl of Kumarpally in the city. A fast track court will be set up to take up the case,” he said, adding: “She teams would be strengthened in the city to check crime against girls and women. A committee would also be formed to discuss the steps to be taken to check crime against women.”

Photo:

Minister Dayakar Rao and MLA Vinay Bhaskar consoling the grandmother of the victim at Sammaiah Nagar in Hanamkonda on Monday.

