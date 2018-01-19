Minister assures solution to issues of Adivasis

By | Published: 7:40 pm 7:53 pm

Keslapur: Forest and Environment Minister Jogu Ramanna said the government was taking serious note of the demands of Adivasis and would address all their concerns in a phased manner.

He was addressing a gathering at Praja Darbar organised on the fourth day of popular Nagoba Jatara at Keslapur in Indervelli mandal on Friday. He, earlier, visited the shrine and offered prayers.

Adilabad MP G Nagesh, Boath MLA R Bapu Rao, Zilla Parishad Chairperson V Shobha Rani, Collector D Divya, ITDA-Utnoor In-Charge Project Officer RV Karnan, SP Vishnu S Warrier, ITDA Aboriginal Tribal Welfare Advisory Committee Chairman Kanaka Lakke Rao and others were present.

Stating that Nagoba Jatara had brought recognition to Adilabad district, Ramanna explained the steps being taken by the government for resolving the ongoing differences between Adivasis-Lambadas. The government had sent Chief Secretary and DGP to Utnoor in the wake of the discord between the groups. It is committed to solving the demands of Adivasis, but in a phased manner as it was a sensitive issue, he said.

The Minister claimed that he had been discussing the Adivasis-Lambada differences with the Collector and the Project Officer of ITDA-Utnoor regularly. He assured Adivasis that he would bring the demands to the notice of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao and promised that rights of aboriginal tribals would be protected.

Ramanna said the problems would be addressed if they chose peaceful means of protests. He added that lands of Adivasis would be surveyed and steps would be taken to make justice to those whose lands were occupied by non-tribals. He stated that he would strive for developing the historic Nagoba temple on many fronts.

Nagoba temple gets Rs 1 cr for renovation

Adilabad MP G Nagesh announced that he would sanction Rs 50 lakh while another Rs 50 lakh would be granted by Endowments Minister Allola Indrakaran Reddy for renovating and modernising the shrine.

He said Rs 1.85 crore was already granted for doubling the stretch between Muthnoor and Kelsapur villages. He assured he would bring additional funds for improving the abode of Nagoba if required.

Adivasis have diverse culture: Collector

Collector Divya said she was happy to become a part of the Mesrams when they adopted her as their daughter during the ongoing fair. She opined that Adivasis belonging to various families worship different gods and equated the diversity with flowers of a bouquet. She urged the ethnic tribes to preserve their culture, traditions, and customs.

Divya remarked that Adivasis were pure at heart with straight-forward nature. She assured that she would strive for creating employment to eligible youths as the tribals were in dire need of jobs. She said Rs 85 lakh were spent on making arrangements for Nagoba Jatara as against Rs 20 lakh earmarked in the past.