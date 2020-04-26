Minister Errabelli lauds service of doctors during pandemic

By | Published: 8:00 pm

Mahabubabad: Minister for Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Errabelli Dayakar Rao was in all praise for the doctors who were serving the patients during the COVID-19 crisis. “We must cooperate with the doctors who are risking their lives by treating the COVID-19 patients,” he added.

He handed over 200 Personal Protection Equipment (PPE) kits, purchased by TRS leader and granite trader Vaddiraju Ravichandra, to the doctors at the government area hospital here on Sunday.

Speaking on the occasion, Dayakar Rao said that Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao had imposed the lockdown to check the spread of the Coronavirus and reminded that the nations that did not implement lockdown witnessed high number of deaths.

“Due to the foresight of the Chief Minister, we are in a good position comparing to others,” he said and added that the doctors, para-medical staff, officials, and sanitary workers were serving the people though they face risk of losing lives.

“In view of this, we should cooperate with the doctors and the government by following the lockdown restrictions to keep the virus at bay,” he added. Giving assurance to develop Mahabubabad area hospital, he appreciated MP Maloth Kavitha for giving Rs 80 lakhs from her funds to the hospital.

Later, the Minister handed over kits containing essential commodities to the poor at Kesamudram mandal headquarter in the district. The kits were procured by Vaddiraju Ravichandra in memory of his late father Vaddiraju Narayana-Venakata Narsamma. S

peaking on the occasion, Minister has called upon the philanthropists to come forward to help the needy during the hour of crisis.

